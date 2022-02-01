The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting this mayoral forum with candidates Marc Trotter and Will Joyce.
Polls open Feb. 8.
Rain showers this evening will change to a mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 9:17 pm
Willard Lee Abington, 80, of Stillwater passed on 1/18/22. Visitation: 9 AM to 5 PM, Thurs 2/3/22; Funeral: 2:00PM, 2/4/22 at Dighton Marler Funeral Home Chapel, Stillwater with burial to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery.
Kenneth Boyle, 97, went to his heavenly home January 31, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Mildred C. Lee, 97, died on 1/22/22 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Visitation will be 1PM-6PM, Sun. 2/6/22 and Funeral 11AM, Mon 2/7/22 at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Mildred Rainbolt Rowe, 94, died January 23, 2022. Services will begin 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Iowa Tribe Cemetery in Perkins. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation.
Edgar Allen Long Jr., 81, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Stillwater. Visitation will be 9AM-5PM Monday, February 7, 2022 at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home, Stillwater. Funeral 11AM Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Dighton-Marler Funeral Home, Stillwater.
