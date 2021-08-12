Weightlifting competition raises funds for Stillwater Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Stillwater Big Brothers Big Sisters club raised over $2,000 Saturday for a weightlifting competition called “Taking the Weight Off Kids" where they teamed up with JM Bodyworks Gym.
Stillwater Area Director for BBBS, Heather Houle, said this was the first time they did this fundraiser but she plans on doing it again.
“This was a new fundraiser. BBBS is really excited to build new partnerships in town and thought working with the local gym would be a great idea,” she said.
The money was raised by having teams of two sign up to compete, and at least $250 was raised by each team, Houle said.
Just like regular weightlifting competitions, individuals had to complete two of the big compound lifts. Those participating did both narrow stance and sumo deadlifts, starting with lower weight and building up to heavy sets.
The other exercise performed for the fundraiser was the bench press. The winners for the weightlifting competition are Justin Kimmel and Aaron Veselak.
Owners of JM Bodyworks gym, Justin and Melissa were thrilled to be a part of the fundraiser, and told Houle they were happy to help kids in the community.
“It was great to hear the personal story of the Big-Little match that attended and spoke at the event. It's wonderful to see the lives that are changed through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and JM Bodyworks Gym, LLC is proud to have been a part,” they said.
Houle also wanted to give a special thanks to Frontier Masonic Lodge No. 48 for their financial support and check presentation. Chick-fil-A donated biscuits for those in attendance, and Houle also wanted to thank everyone who participated and helped make this event a success.
BBBS Stillwater will be having an upcoming fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Elks Lodge called “Battle of the Bags” which will be a cornhole competition. It will be $50 per team, and Houle said food and drinks will be available to purchase.
They have had a successful year with fundraising, Houle said. Prior to the weightlifting competition they had charcuterie boards available to purchase, and she said BBBS hit their monetary goal.
Houle said she wants the community to be aware of the fundraising events that they will have and continue to have, to help invest in local kids and their future.
“I would love to bring awareness to the event for next year and to let the community know that BBBS will continue to be successful because of existing and new partnerships with businesses, foundations and organizations,” she said.
