Election results and school construction projects were the main focus at a special Stillwater Public School board meeting Wednesday.
Stillwater Public Schools reviewed school board election results, nominated and voted on school board positions.
“We’re moving forward,” said SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon.
Tim Riley, Ward 2, will continue serving in his role as President and Marshall Baker, Ward 5, will continue in his capacity as Vice President.
“We have a board that respects each other’s varying viewpoints, and welcomes a healthy debate about each topic or issue we’re faced with,” Riley said. “The positivity in the district is palpable, and it’s exciting to see.”
Roberta Douglas, who won district seat Ward 3, went unchallenged in the February election. Her win was officially recognized.
“The community support has been amazing,” Douglas said. “I am still learning from my more experienced colleagues, but it is refreshing to be surrounded by a team that listens to all voices respectfully.”
She said Stillwater has always had a strong education focus, but to experience the February bond issues pass with almost 80 percent support was a true stamp of approval, “a vote that we are headed in the right direction.”
Electing Douglas to the board was very positive for SPS, Riley said.
“Roberta brings an incredible talent to the board,” Riley said. “Her work and experiences will add a lot of value to the district as we move forward.”
Douglas said the board is focused on doing what is best for students, both academically and developmentally.
They also want to ensure that teachers and staff have the support and resources necessary to do their job well – and finish the year strong.
“I’m honored that I get to support SPS in this role as a board member,” Douglas said.
Summer construction
The board also voted 4-1 to award the contract for the Sangre Ridge Elementary School classroom renovation and the Stillwater Middle School playground improvement project.
Construction for Sangre Ridge and SMS will begin shortly after the spring semester ends, said SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa.
“Both projects are targeted to be (completed) before students return in August,” Fuxa said.
Ascend Commercial Builders from Tulsa won the construction projects with a total bid of approximately $1.4 million. On Monday, SPS informed them that they could proceed with the projects.
“When they start depends on the procurement of materials,” Fuxa said.
Sangre Ridge classroom renovation is expected to cost approximately $410,525, while the SMS playground improvements are approximately $491,928.
The Sangre Ridge project includes items like electrical and plumbing, restroom renovation, lower level ceiling improvements and tackable wall panels. SMS projects include grading and drainage, site pole lights, circular and rectangular picnic tables and a river rock streambed.
“We are excited to have an additional layer of security with the addition of the classroom walls at Sangre Ridge, and the new playground upgrades will be a welcome addition at the middle school,” Fuxa said.
