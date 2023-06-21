Beginning Monday, the west section of the Lakeview Road and Perkins Road intersection will be closed. The roadway closure will be approximately three weeks.
ODOT will place signage to identify alternate travel routes and additional reflective markers to increase traffic safety. Throughout the construction project, motorists will be able to travel on Perkins Rd. and access business and residential areas.
Motorists are asked to pay careful attention when driving in the area and to take alternate routes if possible.
The City will monitor traffic conditions as the project continues through completion. For more information about roadwork and street closings, go to http://stillwater.org/road-closing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.