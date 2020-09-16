Westhaven Nursing Home celebrated five residents who recovered from the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.
Jennifer McGrew, the Director of Nursing said, “This is the first group of people who’ve been able to come off of our COVID Unit after they tested positive.”
The celebration started with the residents walking on a balloon trail while being cheered on by their families and Westhaven employees.
Live music was played by Donald Huffman, regional director of sales for Physician’s Choice Hospice a Traditions Health.
McGrew said the coronavirus has been rough on the residents, because they haven’t seen their family members since March.
“So it was just a celebration, to, you know, let them know that we’ve been cheering for them, it’s been rough for them so it was just a celebration so families could see their loved ones,” McGrew said.
The recovery walk will be taking place at 2 p.m. each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until all residents are out of the COVID Unit.
Westhaven has had a total of 39 cases throughout the nursing home.
McGrew said the community can drive by the event and honk their horns to celebrate the recovery of the patients and staff members.
“Just know that every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday we’re gonna be out here with balloons and they’re welcome to come by and honk and wave and for things are always fun for the residents,” McGrew said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.