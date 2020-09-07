More than half of the residents in one Stillwater nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.
Although Stillwater ranks seventh in the state for overall cases of COVID-19, the city has been fortunate until now, recording most of its cases among younger, healthier residents and few cases in its nursing homes and long-term care facilities. But Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1215 S. Western Rd., has announced it is dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Westhaven Director of Nursing Jennifer McGrew confirmed Monday that 30 of the facility’s 54 residents and 10 of its staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Not all are showing symptoms, she said.
On Friday, Westhaven administration said in a Facebook post that testing had revealed cases among both residents and staff.
“As part of our commitment to protecting our residents and to boost the surveillance of COVID-19, the facility tested all residents on 08/31/20 and all staff on 09/01/20. Unfortunately, the virus has entered our facility. Multiple staff and residents have tested positive this week.
Positive staff members have exhibited signs of infection including sore throat, low grade fever, fatigue, headache and cough. Not all staff testing positive have exhibited signs of infection. They have been instructed to quarantine at home per CDC guidelines.
Positive residents have exhibited signs of infection including cough, fatigue and low grade fever and have been relocated to a separate quarantine unit away from other residents. Not all residents testing positive have exhibited signs of infection. Current symptoms identified include low grade fever, fatigue, congestion and cough. The majority of staff and residents are asymptomatic.“
The facility says it is adhering to current CDC infection prevention and control recommendations, including universal source control measures, visitor restrictions, screening of residents and healthcare personnel, and promptly notifying the health department in the case of:
• Resident or healthcare personnel with suspected or confirmed COVID-19
• Resident with severe respiratory infection resulting in hospitalization or death
• Three or more residents or healthcare personnel with new-onset respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other
The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s report published Friday did not contain the updated numbers, instead showing 23 infections at Westhaven, 23 recoveries and no deaths.
OSDH defines a recovery as a case in which 14 days have passed since onset and the patient is not hospitalized or has not died.
Westhaven is separating residents and dividing staff among those residents, to limit everyone’s exposure.
It has two COVID-19 units, organized along hallways, that are reserved for residents who have tested positive for the virus, McGrew said. The staff working on those halls don’t go to other units.
They enter and exit the building through designated doors, to prevent contaminating any common areas.
There is another quarantine hall, where residents who have to leave the facility for any reason stay after returning. Once they have completed a 14-day quarantine period and tested negative for COVID-19, they go back to their regular units.
Residents are being encouraged to limit their direct interactions with other residents and each unit has a main door that separates that hallway from the others.
Communal dining and group activities have been suspended, McGrew said. Most residents are spending a majority of their time in their rooms to limit exposure.
Family members are encouraged to maintain contact with their loved ones by visiting through windows and making phone calls.
Westhaven planned to complete another round of testing for residents on Thursday and begin retesting its staff on Friday.
It typically takes 24-48 hours to get results and has taken as long as 96 hours, McGrew said. But lately the turnaround has been 24 hours.
McGrew said Westhaven’s staff has been working hard to care for and protect its residents.
Although putting employees in quarantine can lead to staffing challenges, a plan was developed last spring to deal with that situation. Westhaven also has the option of supplementing with staff from an agency if necessary.
Another challenge has been communicating with employees, residents, families and the larger community. Administrators have made a practice of posting updates on the Westhaven Nursing and Rehab Facebook page at least once a week.
McGrew said she believes transparency is the best way to handle the situation. In addition to social media posts, the staff is making “tons and tons” of phone calls to the families of residents to keep them informed.
“When you start hiding information, people stop trusting you and that’s when panic sets in,” she said. “… We know they have questions and we know they’re scared … We want people to know we’re doing everything we can.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.