Stillwater Public Schools on Friday released an update on the opening of the new Westwood Elementary School. The first day of school will be delayed until Wednesday, and an additional update will come on Monday to determine if school for Westwood students will start Wednesday.
The reason for the delay is that more time is needed to prepare the building, exterior items remain that must be completed to get approval to start school and that this weekend’s forecasted weather may hamper the completion of these items.
Westwood’s Meet the Teacher Night has been moved to 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at the school site. The update on whether school will begin Wednesday will be by noon on Monday.
School bus rear-ended Friday
According to Stillwater Public Schools, bus No. 13 carrying Stillwater Junior High and Stillwater High students was rear-ended at the intersection of Lakeview and Perkins after leaving the high school. No student injuries were reported.
The district sent an alternate bus and driver to the scene and took students home from there. Any questions or post-accident reporting can be directed to the SPS transportation department at 405-533-6347.
