The Westwood Neighborhood Association held a meeting on Tuesday inside the cafeteria of the new elementary school and discussed a variety of topics.
Discussed were concerns with parking violations, maximum occupancy issues and a brief update on school construction, among other items.
Westwood Principal Darren Nelson spoke of the new school’s modern facilities. Classrooms were able to be divided into what he called “pods,” which is an area where the classrooms are all near each other and share a common space.
These common spaces have allowed teachers to gather students from all nearby classrooms for instruction, as well as the occasional inside recess due to the playgrounds not being completed quite yet. He said the west side playground could be completed by Nov. 14, and the east side playground could be done by Dec. 2.
Nelson also said the school’s enrollment is up from last year after redistricting moved some students to Westwood from other schools in Stillwater. The higher enrollment caused some shuffling of where students’ classrooms ultimately wound up, but classrooms have been busy with learning activity despite the late opening of the school.
With the WNA consisting mainly of people who live in the Westwood Overlay District, much of what was discussed on Tuesday covered the dos and don’ts of parking and in the neighborhood near the school, as well as other violations that can occur if the city ordinances and codes aren’t followed.
The following are city ordinances and codes from the City of Stillwater for the Westwood neighborhood:
Maximum occupancy violations: Sec. 23-275. 1-12
“Be aware that landlords must hold a permit to ave more than three unrelated occupants in a house within the Westwood Overlay District. Each occupant is entitled to a bedroom that can be reached without going through another bathroom or bedroom and has a window suitable for rescue in case of a fire. Fines of up to $750 per day can be and have been imposed on landlords for violations.”
Parking Regulations:
• Sec. 37-1: “Don’t block sidewalks such that pedestrian traffic is blocked.”
• Sec. 29-136: “Do not park on sidewalks or in front of public or private driveways.”
• Sec. 23-275.13: “Motor vehicles may not be parked in the grass in a front yard.”
“Social Host” Ordinance, Sec. 3-98. “The host of the party may not permit a minor to possess or consume alcohol. A violation will be punished by a fine of up to $500 and/or imprisonment of no more than 90 days.”
