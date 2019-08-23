Wet and wild summer continues

Don’t put up the lawn mower quite yet. Close to 4 inches of rain overnight and in the morning has left Payne County sopping wet.
Oklahoma Mesonet reported a 24-hour rainfall total of 3.68 inches for Stillwater. Some Payne County residents were reporting 4 inches or as much as 5 from their rain gauges.
Even without the May flooding, Stillwater would have been on track for a typical year for rainfall. May’s total 17.3 inches of rain and another wet August means that Stillwater has had almost a year’s worth of rain in eight months.
In Lincoln County, rain has caused all kinds of problems. Rain washed out a bridge, closing the roadway near County Roads 920 and 3460. Lincoln County Emergency Management also reported a high-water rescue at Kendrick Road near Chandler in an area that is barricade. It shared another report of a resident who noticed a washed out road after the water receded, that included a warning about driving through water.
“In flash flooding situations there is simply no way to know what damages are taking place beneath the water until it’s too late,” LCEM posted on Facebook. “If someone had driven off into this when the water was at its peak, the occupants would have very likely drowned.
“We wear ourselves out saying things like turn around don’t drown, and please don’t drive through water crossing the road. Obviously those messages are not effective because our responders still have to put themselves in danger in almost every storm like this to perform water rescues. Maybe just coming out and saying, if you had driven off into this hole when it just looked like water crossing the road you probably would have drowned, will help drive home the point.”
Payne County Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn said their crews closed a few roadways on the east side of the county but saw “nothing drastic.”
“There are some roads that did get washed out, water went over the roadway in some spots and washed some ruts into them,” Kuhn said. “People just need to understand, especially driving down the county roads, the dirt roads, that they are going to be rough for a while.”
Kuhn said they are paying close attention to the weather with the best chance for more rain coming Sunday.
