St. John Catholic Student Center set June 19 for their groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on its new world-class Catholic church and student center.
Starting a capital campaign in the middle of a pandemic seems like an impossible feat, however, Fr. Kerry Wakulich, pastor of St. John, with the help of his dedicated staff, team and donors, raised $24 million since their launch date of Sept. 12, 2020.
How did they complete this campaign in the midst of the current economic climate?
“All the credit goes to our good God; what God starts, He finishes,” Kerry said. “We are in the business of saving the souls of young people.
I think our donors wanted something good to come out of the last year, something that would really make a difference. What better way to do that than to help build a faith-home for college students!”
The new three-story church and student center will more than double in size to provide a space that fits the growing ministry within it. It will house an eating space, multiple hang out and study spaces, a large kitchen for meals, spiritual direction areas, offices and learning facilities.
The church will seat 472 people with an additional 83 standing. The building will be ADA compliant with ramps, wider doorways and an elevator to all floors to provide inclusivity. It will utilize modern technology for security and fire prevention systems and include Wi-Fi and video screens.
Built in the 1965, the current facility no longer meets the needs of its OSU student community. “It was evident that the student community needed a new building, and a few key donors came forward to get us started on a capital campaign to do just that,” Matt Bond, director of development, said. “Whenever alumni come back, out of all their memories from their time as an OSU student, it’s the ones they made here at St. John that are the most special to them. It’s surreal that we have finally arrived at groundbreaking.”
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at St. John’s current location, 201 N Knoblock St. For more information about the capital campaign or to follow the construction progress, please visit buildingsaints.com.
