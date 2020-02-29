Relative to bustling metro areas, sparsely populated north Oklahoma would be considered low risk for an outbreak of coronavirus, but on local and state levels, a lot of work has gone into preparing for the possibility of even one infection.
As of this writing, Oklahoma has two people under investigation with tests pending and no confirmed cases. The coronavirus is the common term for a disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. The medical community calls the respiratory disease coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19.
According to the Center for Disease Control and prevention, “Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats and bats. On rare occasions, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread from person to person.”
That was what happened with SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2013.
“Early on, many of the patients in the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, had been linked to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread,” according to the CDC website. “Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread. Chinese officials report that sustained person-to-person spread in the community is occurring in China. In addition, other destinations have apparent community spread, meaning some people have been infected who are not sure how or where they became infected.”
The response
Anthony Lee, the Oklahoma State Department of Health Director of the Acute Disease Service, runs the program at the state level that deals with investigations of general infectious disease. He said investigations into respiratory illnesses should begin with where that person has been.
“If somebody does come in with some sort of respiratory illness, (the medical professional) should definitely ask about any sort of foreign travel, any traveling out of the country, and work from there,” Lee said. “If they returned from a place where there is a community transmission of COVID-19, then they should contact the state health department, then we can do a risk assessment of that patient.”
Travel advisories have been in place for weeks for areas with larger numbers of infections. On Friday, The World Health Organization reported 83,652 globally confirmed cases, with 78,961 in China.
“Let’s say someone returns from China and becomes ill. The folks returning from China are under monitoring, we are notified by the CDC of folks returning from there,” Lee said. "We coordinate with the county health department, or city/county health department depending on where you are, to then follow up with them for 14 days from when they leave China. So then, if they were to develop symptoms, they report to the health department and to call ahead to which ever facility they wanting to be seen at. To let them know, to prepare for their arrival. Once that happens, we would coordinate with the facility to collect specimens for testing. Currently, we are sending the testing off to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, but we are hopeful that within the next week that we would be able to perform that testing here at the state public health laboratory.
“If it’s negative, then they would not have the COVID-19, they would treat them as any other respiratory disease. If they end up being positive, then we would follow up on the contacts, ideally under the monitoring they should be quarantined at home, that would minimize other contact other folks would have with them. But, if they did happen to go into any other public areas, we would follow up and do a contact investigation and alert folks that may have potentially been in contact with them and potentially exposed.”
Preparing for the worst
Necia Kimber, Stillwater Medical Center Infection Control Coordinator, told the News Press that SMC’s response would be rooted in years of training.
“For years, Stillwater Medical has been preparing for incidents that may cause an influx of patients at their clinics and hospitals. The organization has participated in specialized training with hands-on scenarios and disaster preparedness activities with the surrounding communities and internally. This has allowed for Stillwater Medical to be eligible for federal grants to purchase decontamination and containment equipment, as well as trauma, burn and general medical supplies,” she said. “Stillwater Medical has policies and practices in place to quickly identify and appropriately manage patients with confirmed, probable or suspected cases of infectious diseases. All policies and procedures follow current Oklahoma State Department of Health and CDC recommendations. Stillwater Medical is communicating and planning with our partners at the Payne County Health Department, Stillwater Emergency Management, and other emergency response partners to ensure that we are working together to prepare for COVID-19 and to best serve our patients and citizens.”
One possible complication caused by the coronavirus stems from how much medical equipment is supplied by China.
“As Stillwater Medical prepares for the unknowns of COVID-19, we are actively securing supplies and medications to ensure that we can continue to properly and safely care for our patients and protect our staff,” Kimber said. “COVID-19 has caused the main manufacturing factories of personal protective equipment in China to shut down for an extended period of time and is affecting the ability of U.S. companies, including healthcare, from getting service sustaining supplies, such as gloves, protective gowns and masks. We have implemented policies and practices to conserve our resources and ensure that our staff is able to continue to provide safe, quality care for our patients.”
What can we do?
So, what happens when someone gets a respiratory illness of unknown origin?
Lee said the first thing a person should do is call ahead to wherever they are wanting to seek treatment. If a person isn’t ruled out, and testing begins, they are going to be spending a lot of time at home as long as the illness isn’t life-threatening.
“They would be isolated at home pending the results,” Lee said. “If the results were negative, they would be able to resume normal activities. If it’s positive, we would have to work on them on isolation until they are cleared by Public Health.”
According to the CDC, in a situation where large-spread infection occurs, most people would end up having to self quarantine.
“More cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the United States. It’s also likely that person-to-person spread will continue to occur, including in the United States,” according to the CDC release. “Widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States would translate into large numbers of people potentially seeking medical care at the same time. It is imperative to understand that there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and no medications approved to treat it. Care is primarily supportive. The current data reveals that the majority of patients who have COVID-19 will have mild symptoms that can be managed at home.
“People having symptoms that are life threatening should seek care at healthcare facilities. This will reduce the potential of overwhelming healthcare facilities, worsening supply shortages and rendering hospitals and clinics unable to continue to provide safe and effective care.”
Lee said OSDH will continue to let the public know what the risks are.
“Even though there is transmission going on in different countries, in Oklahoma the risk is still low, if we did have a positive case, we would definitely put out a press release and do our normal investigation to protect the public.”
For now, the CDC recommends the kind of common sense hygienics typically recommended for cold and flu season, like: Washing hands frequently with soap or using an alcohol-based hand rub; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; staying home when you are sick; covering coughs and sneezes with tissues and cleaning frequently touched objects.
