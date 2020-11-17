Wildly Brave is a regional dance company based in Stillwater, Oklahoma working with emerging dance artists throughout Oklahoma and Texas. The company creates dance through collaboration and a community centered approach with the intention of bringing more dance to the Stillwater area.
Wildly Brave’s co-directors, Jessica Murphy & Cylene Walker-Willis (a Stillwater resident), met in 2014 while attending graduate school at Texas Woman’s University. They instantly bonded over their shared aesthetic values of all things strange and whimsical and their discontent with traditional hierarchical dance-making practices. They knew they wanted to have their own company where they could bring dance into their communities and work as part of a collective of makers. The two have been collaborating for the several years and recently merged their two companies to form Wildly Brave.
Walker-Willis joined the Modella Art Gallery Board of Directors in early 2020 and a partnership with Wildly Brave was born bringing yet another art form to the gallery creating a space that is an arts hub in Stillwater. This partnership was a perfect alignment with Wildly Brave’s desire to place value on community and collaboration. Modella Art Gallery is now hosting Dance Lab an event on the second Saturday of each month featuring dance works by Wildly Brave. This includes works in progress, dance films, discussions with collaborators.
In the future (post-Covid), Modella Art Gallery and Wildly Brave hope to host live dance performances and community classes with innovative dance experiences for the local community.
Wildly Brave’s mission statement is in line with Modella’s desire to bring the community together around art…
“Life is tough. It can be difficult for people to work through and solve their own problems, especially when they feel isolated and alone. We believe that dance can connect people and act as a mirror to the audience helping them to reflect, process, and better understand themselves and others. We make art that matters. We reject the notion that dance should only be used to entertain, distract, and numb people from their shadowed realities. Instead we make dance that inspires, ignites conversations, questions, deepens understandings, and develops empathy about the world and the people who inhabit it. We believe that dance can create real change in the world. Through our dance-making and community engagement efforts we connect the individual into the collective community. We celebrate the humanity of mistakes, conflicts, glorious failures, and the new exciting movement possibilities and conversations that they lead to. Yes, life is tough, but together we can be Wildly Brave.”
