Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce announced late Tuesday afternoon on Twitter and Facebook his intentions to run for re-election.

Mayor Will Joyce was elected to his first term as mayor – Seat 5 – in April 2018, and his term will expire in April 2022. He was originally elected to Seat 1 on the Council in April 2016.

Today, I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election as Stillwater’s mayor. My four years in this position have been a roller-coaster ride (to say the least), and we have all faced unprecedented times over the past several months. ... — Mayor Will Joyce (@stillwaterwill) November 30, 2021

The filing period for February's municipal election is Dec. 6-8. Additional information on local elections can be found at www.paynecounty.org/election-board