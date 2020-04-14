When Tyler Campbell and the Redeemer Church in Stillwater first saw the signs of the coronavirus pandemic coming, they got ahead of the storm.
Campbell, the director of ministry and leadership development for the relatively young church, said as someone who used to live in China and whose in-law still live there, he has known of COVD-19 since December.
“We saw this coming and once all of the CDC started recommending no more than people, we knew that was obviously going to change things for us,” Campbell said. “We knew we had to go online.”
Not only has the church services gone completely online, but the Redeemer church also created a page on their website specifically for COVID-19. Under this tab, one can find information on when services will be held and how to get to the link, as well as information on what website to read for updates on the virus, recommendations for books and passages to read, devotionals and many others.
One of the tabs is for assistance during the crisis for anyone who is in need, which is something Campbell said is important for the church to help out with and for anyone who needs it, not just members of their congregation.
“This is open to anybody,” Campbell said. “There have been two requests at this point specifically that were not members of our church and just knew members and worked with them. They had lost jobs or gotten sick and really had nowhere else to turn. They went and filled out the form and we were able to help out.”
There are two forms: one which is for requesting assistance which just requires your name, email, phone number, address and a text box of what someone is in need of. The other is to volunteer services, which asks for the same information and gives you ways you can help, such as deliveries, emotional support, medical assistance, house repairs, yard work or anything else.
“We just realized that this is going to be a hard time for people and there will be people in our city who will lose jobs and get sick and people are going to need help,” Campbell said. “There are elderly people in our city who cant get out to the grocery story, it’s not safe for them to get out to the grocery store. Any number of needs. We just wanted to make ourselves available to be able to help where we can. That is why we created this page and form, just for people to say, ‘Here is our needs.’”
The Redeemer Church is not only young in terms of how long it has been in Stillwater, but the congregation is young too, with a large amount of Oklahoma State University students. While it does not have a building – it meets inside Will Rogers Elementary – Campbell said the church is still doing its best to help however it can, with the resources it has.
“We can’t guarantee that we are going to be able to solve all the needs, but we have been able to help a couple of people who have los their jobs and been able to help them with a car payment here or rent payment here,” Campbell said. “There is no limit to what requests can be made on the site. We can’t guarantee that we can serve every need, but we want to make ourselves available. We have connections with other churches in the city and other people in the city. We don’t know what the needs are, but we are willing to serve.”
Campbell said it wasn’t a question of should the Redeemer Church put up this webpage and help, but rather when? He said churches – no matter the denomination – have always gave a helping hand during crises and this is no different.
“You go back to the Bubonic Plague and the church was the one that was loving their neighbors and serving and taking care of the dead and their families,” Campbell said. “As the church, we are not scared of death. We are not scared of sickness, so that gives us a lot of freedom to really serve when everyone else is scared and to step into those spaces. We wanted to do that and to love our city well and serve our city.”
Campbell said the online services have been an adventure to say the least, but they are getting good turnout and with last Sunday being Easter, they had people watch the stream from Texas and California, as well.
He doesn’t know if the church will look for a building when things do get back to a semblance of normalcy. He doesn’t mind the mobile aspect of it now. All Campbell is focused on is continuing to serve the people of Stillwater, however Redeemer Church can.
“Having a building doesn’t really define who we are. It doesn’t hinder us and in some ways, it is a way for us to serve the city,” Campbell said.
Redeemer Church is currently online through May 17. Updates and ways to help or request assistance can be found at www.redeemerstillwater.com.
