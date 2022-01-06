Anyone interested in taking over Dr. John Wedlake’s vacated Stillwater City Council seat will have until the end of the day Friday to apply.
Citing a potential future conflict of interest, Wedlake resigned Dec. 6, giving the City Council 60 days from that point to find his replacement. The term expires February 2024 because Wedlake was re-elected to the four-year term in February 2020. Wedlake won his re-election bid with more than 80 percent of the vote in 2020 after first winning the seat in 2016, running unopposed when then-incumbent Miguel Najera withdrew to join the Stillwater Police Department.
For applicants to Wedlake’s unexpired term, “End of the day” means the window will remain open through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 7.
One method for applying is on the stillwater.org website. It can be found by going to the Government menu icon and selecting the Mayor and City Council link. That page has a drop down link labeled “Online Application to City Council Seat 3.” Outside of name, address and contact fields applicants are asked to provide information under Professional Experience, General qualifications for City Council and Why I am interested in serving on City Council.
The direct link is http://stillwater.org/page/home/government/mayor-city-council/online-application-to-city-council-seat-3.
As of Thursday evening, there was no item to address Seat 3 on the Jan. 10 City Council agenda.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Assistant to the City Manager Patti Osmus via email at posmus@stillwater.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.