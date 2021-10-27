To recognize domestic violence awareness month and survivors, Wings of Hope hosted a survivor walk Tuesday evening at Boomer Lake Park.
A candle light vigil was planned after the survivor walk, but was canceled due to the weather.
The sun deck was decorated with sheer purple ribbon to signify awareness, participants received a purple ribbon to pin on their shirt and five cutouts with names of victims who were killed were also available.
Employees from WOH also had a table set up on the deck with resources available.
Among the participants was Brandy Browne and her family. Browne is a Stillwater resident, and recently created an organization called We Are The Village which is geared toward helping the community.
Browne said this was the first survivor walk she has participated in, but with such a great cause she wanted to join in raising awareness.
