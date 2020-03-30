Woman accused of assaulting officer

Danielle Jane Milligan, 37, of Cushing was arrested on March 15, at 1318 E. Oak St. in Cushing.
Officer James Vogt made contact with Milligan when he arrived on scene.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Milligan was visibly upset, crying and not complying with officer orders.
“It looks to me like it was going to get physical so I grab her by the right arm and escorted her to the yard next to the front porch,” Vogt said in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Milligan was very upset and cussing at her family.
Vogt noted Miligan threw a cigarette lighter at another female while he was trying to talk to her.
“After that she takes off in an aggressive manner saying she was gonna beat her a--,” Vogt said in the affidavit.
The officer grabbed Milligan by the arm, then Milligan kicked the same female she threw the lighter at previously.
Vogt gained control and put Milligan against the wall. He said she donkey kicked him on his right leg above his knee.
“During this time she said she was going to kill me and my entire family,” the officer said.
Milligan was taken to Vogt’s patrol car and placed under arrest. Milligan was charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
Vogt later found out Milligan threw a letter opener at her father. It hit him in the left side of his upper chest.
Neither the father nor female wanted to press charges against Milligan.
Bond was set at $15,000 and she has a preliminary hearing set for April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.