Denise Leanne Munsell, 58, was charged with three counts of embezzlement according to court records. A warrant for Munsell's arrest was issued on Monday.
A written affidavit states that Munsell was employed at McNeil Well Service and Cushing Veterinary Clinic between the years of 2012 and 2018. Her employer McNeil co-owned the businesses and supervised Munsells’ work and time sheets. Record shows that she began to realize that Munsell was taking money and was enhancing her time sheets for more than the agreed amount of hours.
According to the affidavit a forensic audit was conducted on Jan. 12-June 30, 2018, of payroll records. With Munsell being a part-time employee, she later admitted in an interview makes her unable to collect pay for action and overtime.
A $30,000 loss was documented for fraudulent time earnings as well as over $30,000 loss in cash deposits.
Munsell stated in a later interview that she changed her time sheets to make up for the off the clock errands she ran as we as stating that she felt like she was owed the overtime pay she had claimed.
All three counts Munsell was charged with were for embezzlement, value over fifteen thousand dollars. The first offense took place Jan. 1, 2012, followed by the second offense on Jan. 2, 2012, and the third offense being on Jan. 1, 2017. Munsell admitted that she was hired as a part-time employee. She also admitted to crediting her account to reflect payments made by credit card and not posting all of the credit card payments.
“Embezzlements committed against small business owners and nonprofit entities has an estimated total of over $7 million in Payne County over the last five years," District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said in a statement. "This case is an example of the many small businesses, trusts, and non-profit entities in our county that have suffered losses from employees, agents, and trustees who have stolen money and property out from under them. It has a profound impact on the local economy when small businesses suffer these losses. Many small businesses are already struggling to stay solvent. Embezzlements are a license to steal and will not be tolerated.”
