A 44-year-old Stillwater woman, whose name was withheld by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, was flown to OU Medical Center following a single-vehicle wreck late Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on Lakeview Road just east of Sangre Road about a half of a mile west of Stillwater.
According to the report from OHP, the woman was driving a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer and departed the roadway to the right, went into a broad slide and struck a tree before rolling a quarter of a time and coming to rest on the driver’s side.
The woman was transported by air evacuation to OU Medical and admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries. The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision are both under investigation.
