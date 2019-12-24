A Sand Springs woman was found dead in the parking lot of a Stillwater shopping center on Monday.
Capt. Royce Stephens of the Stillwater Police Department said the woman was identified as Gloria Carpenter, age 77. Carpenter is reported to have family in the Perkins area.
Around 5 p.m., Stillwater Police, the Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a car at Pioneer Plaza shopping center. Stephens said a shopper noticed the woman, who the reporting party said appeared to be asleep, sitting in her car in the parking area in front of T.J. Maxx.
The woman did not respond to emergency personnel and the fire department broke out a window in her vehicle to gain entry.
She had been dead an unknown length of time, Stephens said.
He said an officer spoke to a manager at T.J. Maxx who had seen the woman sitting in her vehicle at about 9:15 the previous night. The manager said she appeared to be rummaging through her purse.
It appears she may have had a medical condition, Stephens said. There was no sign of foul play or robbery. Her purse, credit cards and jewelry were all with her.
Carpenter’s physician has agreed to sign the death certificate and the State Medical Examiner has allowed a funeral home to claim her body, Stephens said. He says that isn’t uncommon, even in some unattended deaths, and it doesn’t mean the medical examiner won’t perform an examination.
A preliminary cause of death was not available at press time.
