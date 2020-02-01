Woman hides meth in her pants during traffic stop

A known route for drug distributors in Payne County catches woman with 40.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Christy Dawn Hopkins was speeding eastbound on HWY 33 at a speed of 71 mph when Brett Moore, a Stillwater officer, conducted a traffic stop.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Moore was familiar with Hopkins and recognized her immediately.
Hopkins is a known drug distributor in Payne County and has been pulled over for traffic violations by Moore before.
Moore described the demeanor of Hopkins as unusual. According to Moore Hopkins was shaking, avoiding eye contact and extremely nervous.
Hopkins told Moore she was unsure where her license was, Moore observed her purse in the back seat and asked Hopkins to exit the vehicle.
Moore requested assistance from Detective Newly McSpadden from the K-9 unit to sniff out the vehicle.
McSpadden told Moore the vehicle needed to be detained and searched. Moore began searching interior contents but didn’t find anything of evidentiary value.
Another K-9 detective that was on scene was asked to conduct a free air sniff with his K-9. The detective also advised Moore his dog found an odor of illegal drugs.
According to the affidavit, “I walked to where Christy was standing. Christy was wearing tight pants and I observed what appeared to be a bulge near her groin area.”
Hopkins was informed the K-9 dogs found a presence of illegal drugs in her vehicle and asked if she had anything on her.
Sgt. Jennifer Gripe responded to the location of Moore. She conducted a search of Hopkins and located a bulge in Hopkins groin area.
Hopkins responded by taking it out of her pants and saying, “I guess that’s what you all are looking for.”
The item was zip-top bag that contained crystal-like substance. It was later tested and found positive for methamphetamine.
Hopkins was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Stillwater Police Department.
The methamphetamine, including the weight of packaging, was 40.4 grams.
Hopkins was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. She appears in court on April 6.
