An Edmond woman was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on I-35, four miles south of the Stillwater exit.
According to a release from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, Serena N. Keating, 22, was driving southbound in a 1999 GMC Yukon at about 1:45 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway to the right as she was navigating the Mulhall Road exit ramp at mile marker 170.
Her vehicle rolled an undetermined number of times down the embankment before coming to rest on its passenger side.
Keating was ejected and thrown approximately 10 feet from the vehicle.
She was transported to OU Medical in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with arm and trunk injuries.
The Payne County Detachment of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop K responded with assistance from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Guthrie Fire Department, Guthrie EMS and MediFlight.
The cause of the wreck is listed as “Inattention/Distraction.”
