A two-car crash left a woman dead in Logan County Friday evening, the Oklahoma High Patrol said.
The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road, about three miles west of Langston.
According to the Department of Public Safety report, Patia Pearson, 66, made a U-turn from an eastbound lane. That’s when, police said, Crystal Stocker, 30, of Perkins, struck the driver’s side of Pearson’s Ford Fiesta in her SUV.
Pearson was pinned for an undetermined amount of time. The Guthrie Fire Department extracted her by hand.
She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City in serious condition with head and internal trunk injuries. She was pronounced dead about 90 minutes after the crash.
Gene Muse, 68, was a passenger in Pearson's car at the time of the accident. He was also taken to Mercy Hospital with head and internal trunk injuries.
He was later transferred to OU Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit. Officials told the News Press on Monday evening he was in surgery.
The Department of Public Safety report said MediFlight took Stocker to OU Medical Center in serious condition with trunk and leg injuries, but officials had no word on her status.
