Tuesday afternoon, multiple first responder agencies were dispatched to 5320 E. Sixth Ave. for a collision resulting in injuries.
William Lindsay, Medical Officer for the Stillwater Fire Department, said two people were transported from the scene by LifeNet.
The injuries to the woman are possible fractures and possible internal injuries.
Lindsay said the injuries to the toddler were unknown.
The driver of the second vehicle didn't appear to be injured.
Two Payne County Deputies directed traffic away from the collision.
PCSO were assisted by the Stillwater Fire Department and LifeNet.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
