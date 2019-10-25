1. What is happening at the Oklahoma WONDERtorium?
The Stillwater community and the surrounding areas have supported the Oklahoma WONDERtorium for eight years in our current location and we want to welcome everyone to join us in this adventure to grow. A new location offers expanded opportunties for new exhibits, play to learn experiences and access to outdoor play. What a WONDERful World! Community Open House is open to the public to view the possibilities for our children’s museum in a new location.
2. What will visitors experience?
For the first time, our dazzling concept drawings will be on display for the public. We invite the public to come dream with us! Learn how we can build together to make this community dream come true.
3. How much will it cost?
Admission is free and visitors will receive passes to play free at our current location for the day.
4. Where and when will this event happening?
What a WONDERful World! Community Open House will be held at 223 E. Hall of Fame Ave. (formerly Mojo’s), from 2-4pm on Sunday, Oct. 27.
5. Who can visitors contact for more information?
For more information you may email Gay Washington, Ed. D., Executive Director, gay.washington@okwondertorium.org or call 405-533-3333.
– Submitted
