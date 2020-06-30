The Payne County Sheriff’s race is going to a runoff.
Though there were no Democratic candidates in the race, the Republican primary has not yet decided the next sheriff. That will come down to either incumbent Kevin Woodward or challenger Joe Harper on Aug. 25.
Woodward, who took over following the September resignation of Sheriff RB Hauf, collected the most votes during today’s election. Woodward collected 3,338 votes, with Harper collecting 2,516 and 1,230 for Garry McKinnis. To avoid the runoff Woodward needed just over 50 percent of the vote and ended up with 47.12 percent.
All numbers are unofficial until certified by the election board.
