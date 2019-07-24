Some of you may get the same puzzle books that I do and work the same puzzles. In that case, you have my permission to skip this column altogether.
In the last issue, one puzzle answer is, “If you want someone to listen to what you are saying, whisper it.” How true! Gossip always travels faster than the truth. And anything whispered in church or in a big gathering goes around the community before the meeting is even over.
Another answer from the same page is “A book shut tightly is nothing more than a block of paper.” My parents taught us to read. They expected good grades in reading in our country school. I can remember reading the sides of the cereal boxes as I ate ‘boughten’ cereal. Usually, we ate oatmeal or biscuits and gravy with a side order of bacon. When there was nothing to read, we felt ‘lost.’
All our family members read. We have cases of books all over the house. I always have one or two books by my chair or desk. My grandson liked to read so well that when his mother turned off his bedroom light, he read by candlelight under the blanket. (And set his blanket on fire.) He stopped reading by candlelight; he got a flashlight and ran the batteries down while reading at night.
“The only way that some fishermen catch fish is by the tale.” Facebook has eliminated some of the fish stories that fishermen used to tell. The proof is in the picture.
Both Mother and Dad fished. My mother was a great fish catcher. She caught a fish once that was so big she couldn’t bring it to bank. She yelled for help from Dad. He was taking a nap before going back to the field. He heard Mother calling and woke up. He had trouble finding Mother.
He checked the kitchen, the chicken house and finally located her at the pond east of their house. He waded into the pond and brought it in. He put it in the back of his pickup and covered it with wet gunny sacks and brought it to our house to show it off. I can’t remember how big it was, but when he uncovered it (without telling me what it was), it gave a big GRONK and I almost fell backwards off the pickup bumper.
True words to live by.
Marjorie Buchanan is a life-time resident of Pawnee County. She enjoys being outdoors. She welcomes comments at P.O. Box 4, PAWNEE, OK 74058-0004 or mgb2082@yahoo.com.
