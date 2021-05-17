Saturday was filled with smiles, a few tears and anticipation for the future as the Yale High School class of 2021 had its graduation ceremony at the Ray Homer Gymnasium.
Yale High School President Audrey Martin delivered the welcome speech to the class of 2021 graduates on Saturday.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
A bible and program for the Yale graduation can be seen under one of the graduate's chair.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
Colton Cussner, a 2021 Yale High School graduate hugs the woman who moved his tassel from right to left.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
YHS Principal Rocky Kennedy has worked at the school for 13 years and has been principal for seven of those years.
"I would like for people to now they are a hard-working class with a bright future, in whatever direction they want to go," he said.
Kennedy said the graduation size was pretty normal for YHS, although not all the students who graduated were able to attend the graduation ceremony.
Kennedy said he was proud of how the school staff, students and community handled the pandemic and wore their masks while at the school.
Two Yale High School students pose for a picture with their decorated caps after they graduated Saturday morning.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
Logan Sloan a Yale graduate smiles after he has his tassel turned from right to left.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
Macy Tharp wipes away tears as she hugs and hands her loved one an orange rose at her high school graduation.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
He was proud to say they never shut down the school, except for the inclement weather.
"Our kids and community understood this is what needed to be done to work through the pandemic," he said.
Makayla Evans proudly smiles as she poses with her diploma from Yale High School at her graduation Saturday.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
McKenzi Potter, Yale High School Treasurer delivers the flag salute at the graduation ceremony for Yale High School students Saturday morning.
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press
Kennedy said he is grateful for the school staff for their hard work and dedication to the students, not only through the pandemic but in general.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.