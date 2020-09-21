Yale man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend 

A Yale man was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and domestic assault and battery against his ex-girlfriend.
Travis Allen Jones, 41, has not been arrested and currently has a warrant issued for his arrest.
Payne County Deputy David Sloan was dispatched for a possible domestic that occurred earlier near Ingalls.
The deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the reporting party.
The reporting party went to the 1000 block of south Ingalls Road to look at a vehicle.
She alleged Jones called her from a private phone number and that she has a protective order against him through Pawnee County.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jones arrived at the residence on Ingalls Road and instructed the victim to get into the truck with him.
The victim alleged she refused to get into the vehicle. Jones then allegedly retrieved a Tarus Judge from the vehicle, before pointing the gun at the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim went into a shed where the vehicle she was looking at was located.
The victim alleged Jones came up behind her and hit her in the back of the head. This caused her to start bleeding from her injury.
Sloan wrote in the affidavit that he observed a “golf ball sized bloody knot” on the back of the victim’s head.
Jones left the scene after the alleged physical altercation.
Deputy Joseph Henninger and Deputy Sloan attempted to make contact with Jones at his residence in the 19000 block of East 6th Avenue.
“While at the residence I observed a red in color 2007 GMC head east on 6th street in front of the residence,” Sloan alleged.
Sloan followed the GMC and was able to read the license plate. Sloan confirmed the vehicle was registered to Jones.
Sloan followed the driveway to the residence and located the GMC.
“I knocked on the front door of the residence and looked in the available windows. I was not able to locate anyone inside nor would anyone come to the door,” Sloan said in the affidavit.
Judge Katherine Thomas set bond in the amount of $50,000.
