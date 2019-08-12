Yale man accused of striking couple with baseball bat while they slept

Waking in the middle of the night to find a man in the bedroom, wailing at you with a baseball bat – it’s the scenario a Payne County couple described which eventually led to charges for Travis Allen Jones, 40, of Yale. Jones is facing counts of burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A Payne County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a break-in call July 30 in rural Payne County. According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy reported noticing the front door frame to be broken. He then spoke to the residents of the house, who described a wild attack. The man and woman both had visible injuries, according to the report, but both refused to seek medical treatment. The man there told the deputy he was asleep in the bedroom when he was woken up by Jones hitting him across the shins with a baseball bat before striking the victim in the stomach and arm as he began to try and protect himself. The woman said she woke up, unable to see clearly at first because of a bright lamp, but realized it was Jones and began to yell at him to leave.
The man said Jones stopped hitting him, left the house, walked around and busted the bedroom window and then left in a silver Chevrolet pickup. The man told the deputy he believed Jones was angry with him because the alleged victim had given Jones’ girlfriend a ride earlier and it may have led to a rumor that agitated Jones.
According to the report, the woman said after Jones left, she received text messages from Jones – which she turned over to deputies – stating that Jones was going after another individual in Payne County and that the alleged male victim, “had another one coming.”
Warrants for Jones arrest were issued Friday in Payne County District Court. Jones has a history of protective orders against him, but has had more serious charges of aggravated assault and domestic assault dismissed.
