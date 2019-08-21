A Yale man, Jonathan Wayne Sain, was charged on Monday with child neglect and a warrant was issued on Tuesday.
According to a written affidavit, Yale Police Department officers responded July 24 to a residence in Yale due to a report of a young girl on the roof of the residence.
Officers saw a small girl running across the roof when they arrived, which was the second time in July that officers responded to the house because the the daughter being on the roof. How the girl got on the roof has not been determined, but it took Sain around five minutes to respond to the door being knocked on during the first visit by police. The Department of Human Services was referred to both times. No arrests have been made in this case.
Stillwater man charged with child abuse
Jeremiah Tobiah Allen, 30, of Stillwater, was charged on Tuesday with child abuse. According to a written affidavit, a Department of Human Services worker had informed Stillwater Police Department officers that she was investigating the welfare of a child at a residence in Stillwater.
A report was filed by a woman who claimed her child was being abused by the child’s father, who was identified as Allen, who had allegedly made threats to “beat the child’s ass.” The officer writes that after speaking with Allen at the residence, he became very animated and started pacing on the porch.
The DHS worker was then allowed to go into the house to check on the child, and officers noticed immediately that the child had a black eye and bruising all over his body. There was extensive bruising that was in the various stages of healing. The affidavit reads that the bruising was so severe that the DHS worker had to take the child to the hospital. The child was taken to Stillwater Medical, where the injuries were determined to not be normal for the activity of a young child.
The child then went to the Saville Center and was interviewed by staff. The child said during the interview that he didn’t want to go to his dad’s house ever again, and said his dad “whoops him.” Allen was arrested the same day the child conducted the interview, which was Aug. 16.
Allen appeared in court on Tuesday, and the matter was set for Aug. 27. Child abuse is punishable after former conviction of one felony by imprisonment in the Department of Corrections for a term in the range of 10 years to live imprisonment.
