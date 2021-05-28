Jerry LeForce is set to have a jury trial in late July and appeared in court Friday for further pretrial.
A notice of intent to use evidence of other crimes, specifically other child molestation offenses, was filed Friday, as well.
His next court appearance is July 6.
Former Stillwater Junior High teacher charged with crimes against former students has court date reset again
Alberto Morejon IV was scheduled to appear before District Judge Phillip Corley on charges of forcible oral sodomy and engaging in sexual communication with minor by use of technology.
Both charges have stemmed from two separate victims.
Morejon is set to appear July 9, but may appear sooner on a special docket if all parties are available.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse appeared in court Friday
Charles Cartwright was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse in 2020.
He had a preliminary hearing before Judge Michael Kulling in November.
Kulling found probable cause that a crime was committed and he was bound over for trial court arraignment. He appeared in court Friday before Corley for pretrial.
Richard Johnson is representing Cartwright and asked for his client to be reset for July 9 because he still needs discovery.
Cartwright will appear at 1:30 p.m. July 9.
