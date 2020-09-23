Yale man charged with child sexual abuse

Charges were filed for three counts of child sexual abuse against a man from Yale.
Jerry Wayne LeForce, 79, was arrested after three victims disclosed to authorities they had been sexually assaulted by LeForce.
Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown observed a forensic interview Sept. 15 at the Saville Center.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jane Doe 1 told the interviewer they were sexually assaulted on at least three separate occasions between 2013 and 2014.
The first victim was under the age of 12 at the time of the three alleged assaults.
The affidavit said the first incident LeForce held the victim down with one arm so they couldn’t move off his lap.
Brown wrote in the affidavit that the victim said LeForce told them not to tell anyone what happened or “he would get into a lot of trouble and go away for a long time.”
The second assault took place in a room with no one around. The affidavit said LeForce began to kiss the child. When the victim tried to push LeForce away he said, ‘you know you like it,' the affidavit said.
The affidavit said once again LeForce told Jane Doe 1 not to tell anyone or “it would be really bad for you.”
The third assault escalated to LeForce attempting to have sexual intercourse with the victim, the affidavit said. He also allegedly told the victim to be quiet and said “you know you want this.”
Jane Doe 1 was able to move away, but the affidavit said LeForce became frustrated and made the victim touch his genitals.
It also said he attempted to get the child to do other sexual acts.
The victim began to raise their voice and LeForce let them go.
Brown observed a second forensic interview Sept. 17 at the Saville Center.
Jane Doe 2 and John Doe told the interviewer they were sexually assaulted between 2013 and 2014.
Both victims were under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged assault.
According to the affidavit, Jane Doe 2 said LeForce took her to the bed and exposed his genitals.
He then placed his genitals on her genitals. This stopped when someone entered the room. The victim was unsure if anyone saw what happened.
John Doe disclosed LeForce stood over him while he was in bed. He alleged he saw LeForce pull his genitals out of his pants and proceeded to ejaculate on the child’s stomach.
LeForce wiped off the bodily fluids with a blanket. The child pretended to be asleep during the alleged assault.
LeForce was arrested at his residence in Yale at the 500 block of North First St.
Bond was set in the amount of $150,000 and LeForce will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.