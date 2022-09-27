A Yale man was injured in a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning three miles south of Yale in Payne County.
William Glasby, 39, was flown to St. Francis in Tulsa and listed in fair condition with trunk and internal injuries.
According to the Department of Public Safety report, he was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Norfolk road when he swerved to avoid a car that had entered his lane. His vehicle rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its hood.
The wreck occurred around 9:40 a.m.
Seat belts were equipped but not in use, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Glassy was ejected.
OHP, Cushing Fire Department, Cushing EMS and Survival Flight responded to the scene.
– Staff Report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.