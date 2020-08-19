Yale mother arrested in infant stabbing had been diagnosed with postpartum depression

A Yale mother who was recently diagnosed with postpartum depression was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her baby.
Victoria Shane Matheson, 25, is being held in the Payne County Jail
Payne County Deputy David Sloan was dispatched to the 28,000 block of East 68th Street in Yale, regarding an infant that was possibly stabbed.
“While enroute to the address on 68th, I observed two Yale Police Officers at the Yale Fire Station,” Sloan said in the affidavit.
Sloan stopped to check on the situation and made contact with the infant's aunt.
The deputy noted he observed a laceration to the infant’s abdomen that appeared to be a stab wound.
The infant was a little over 2 weeks old at the time of the stabbing.
Matheson’s mother was also on scene and advised the deputy other children were at the residence. She also told Sloan that Matheson was recently diagnosed with postpartum depression.
Sloan and Deputy Bobby Miller arrived on scene first, and were assisted by Deputies Chris McKosato and David Barnes.
Sloan made contact with the second stabbing victim when he arrived on scene.
“I observed two predominate spots of fresh blood on the left chest area,” Sloan alleged in the affidavit.
The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical attention on scene.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the second victim observed Matheson squatting and observed the infant on the ground. He alleged something was in Matheson’s hand, but he didn’t know what the object was.
The victim alleged he shoved Matheson away from the infant and that was when she stabbed him in the chest.
According to the affidavit, the victim took the knife from Matheson and subdued her. He then had a family member take the infant to the hospital.
He didn’t know when the victim was stabbed.
Deputy Sloan wrote in the affidavit that he was told the victim kept repeating, “the devil made me do it” and asked the victim to kill her.
“I went inside and observed Victoria sitting in a chair inside the front door. I observed dried blood on Victoria’s hands, left leg, and around her nose and mouth,” Sloan alleged in the affidavit.
Sloan wrote in the affidavit he read Matheson her Miranda Rights but she didn’t respond.
The deputy wrote he felt like Matheson looked right through him.
A hunting style knife with a six inch blade was found and secured into a paper bag.
McKosato transported Matheson to the Payne County Jail. Her clothes were seized as evidence.
McKosato went to Stillwater Medical Center to follow up with the infant’s condition. The infant was transported to OU Medical Center by helicopter.
According to Sheriff Kevin Woodward, it is up to the District Attorney’s Office if charges will be filed.
“I can say that we have the ability to treat her condition while she is in our custody. We have a Mental Health contract with TurnKey who is our medical provider in the jail,”Woodward said.
At this time charges have not been filed against Matheson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.