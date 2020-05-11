Yale resident charged with assault and battery

Ian Dale Nadell, 35, of Yale, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
On April 26, officer Taylor Ballard was dispatched to 1034 E. 4th St. in Cushing, for a physical altercation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ballard arrived on scene and made contact with the victim and the victim’s mother.
The victim told the officer Nadell had stayed at her house with one of her female friends.
“She said that around 1500 hours. Ian had become upset and accused her of stealing his cameras from one of his bags,” the affidavit said.
The victim continued to tell Ballard she tried to tell Nadell she didn’t know what happened to the cameras.
According to the affidavit, the victim told the officer Nadell picked up a frying pan she used to feed her dogs and raised it to hit her.
The victim was struck in the right hand that she used to shield her face from the pan. The affidavit said she jammed her finger and had a small cut from the frying pan.
The victim advised Nadell had left the residence after this.
The mother told the officer she heard the commotion while she was in her room. She told her daughter to call the police.
According to the affidavit, Ballard noticed a cut that began to swell on the victim’s finger.
Nadell was located at Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing. He denied hitting the victim with the frying pan, but said she pushed him out the door. The affidavit said Nadell told the officer he left before things got more physical.
Nadell was placed under arrest. Bond was set at $10,000.
He will appear in court on May 28, for a preliminary hearing.
