Yale's Roy Harmon to be posthumously inducted in Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame

A World War II Medal of Honor recipient who spent some of his life in Yale will be inducted posthumously into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame Oct. 26.
Sergeant Roy W. Harmon will be one of 11 Oklahomans who will be inducted during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 2501 Conference Dr. in Norman.
The Military Hall of Fame also will memorialize the USS Oklahoma and the ships’ 429 sailors and Marines who died during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The ship capsized during the attack. The ceremony and banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. with a reception Harmon was born in 1915 at Talala, Rogers County, Oklahoma.
He later lived on a farm near Yale. His family later lived in Pixley, Calif.
Harmon joined the Army, serving as a Sergeant in Co. C, 362nd Infantry Regiment, 91st Division. On July 12, 1944, in a battle in Casaglia, Italy, he was the acting squad leader when his platoon was pinned down by German automatic fire from three positions. Ordered to rescue the platoon, he led his squad to the right of the trapped unit ,but realized the attack was ineffective. He then ordered his squad to hold its position while he began an assault on the enemy. Getting within 25 yards of the first position, he set a haystack on fire.
He killed two enemy soldiers attempting an escape from the fire. Wounded while crawling toward a second machinegun emplacement, Harmon attacked the third machinegun by running to a small knoll, traversing ground which offered no cover. He was wounded halfway to the enemy position. Getting to within 20 yards of the machinegun nest, he was knocked down by enemy fire. With a final, magnificent effort, he arose, hurled the grenade, and fell dead, riddled by bullets. His extraordinary heroism, gallantry and self-sacrifice saved the platoon from being wiped out, making it possible for his company to advance against the powerful enemy resistance, his Medal of Honor citation read.
For more information, contact: John Greiner, Public Affairs, Oklahoma Military Heritage Foundation At 405-842-2706, or 405-740-4394 Jtgreiner704@gmail.com Persons wanting to obtain a reservation for the banquet may go online to our website, www.okmhf.org, which has the registration link. You may also contact us at info@okmhf.org or call (405)424-5313.
