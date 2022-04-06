A multi-jurisdictional special operations team ended a standoff Wednesday afternoon in Yale by shooting and injuring a man who had been suspected of holding a hostage earlier in the day.
Yale Police Chief Phillip Kelly said Yale Police dispatch received a 911 call and learned of a domestic assault in progress Wednesday morning.
Kelly told the News Press that Johnny Higgins, 67, had been reportedly dragging a woman by her hair. Initially, the call came in as "dead air" before dispatch received a second call, and officers responded to 710 E. Chicago Ave.
"So then he decided to barricade up in the house with a hostage, which was his mother, and then threatening suicide or a murder-suicide ...," Kelly said. "And we basically contained the scene for a while until the SWAT got here, and then negotiations started with the Stillwater PD negotiators ... he kept saying he was going to kill himself."
Some officers with the Stillwater Police Department are members of a special unit that responds to tactical situations throughout the area.
Kelly said that after negotiation attempts, officers used tear gas to draw Higgins out of the residence. He said that tear gas was released at least one time, and then Higgins came to the door with a gun in his hand, and officers ordered him to show them his hands. When he didn't, Kelly said three shots were fired, but Higgins was only struck once.
Although Kelly said Higgins was having a mental health crisis and wanted to die, the News Press could not confirm if the Stillwater Crisis Intervention Team was deployed to the scene to assist in negotiating with Higgins. The sole purpose of the CIT unit is to improve police relations when called to a mental health call, and Stillwater Officer Chris Vassar, one of the CIT officers, is a trained hostage negotiator as well.
Shortly after arriving at the scene, Payne County Sheriff's Office and Payne County Emergency Management began directing traffic away from the scene. At least one sniper was deployed and posted near the Dairy Hut. Yale Public Schools was put into lockdown and some nearby residences were evacuated.
SWAT used an MRAP – a tactical police vehicle – which also had officers posted at the top.
The standoff lasted several hours, and after shots were fired, a Cushing ambulance took Higgins to St. John's Tulsa Hospital.
"Three shots were fired (and) I think he got hit by one of them. I think he's in surgery or an MRI or something, and I believe he's supposed to live what I'm hearing," Kelly said.
The News Press was unable to get a patient condition update at press time.
The scene was taped off once the ambulance left the scene and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in processing the scene.
Kelly said that Higgins is well known throughout the Yale community for helping people in need get back on their feet through housing, church or administering drug testing.
"They've got blessing houses. They call them (that) around Yale where they move them into a house," he said. "So it's really a good thing what they're doing, but I don't know what triggered this."
Initial reporting
The Yale Police Department released updates on its Facebook page throughout the day, urging people to stay away from the area and updating when the area was safe to travel again.
The initial report given to the News Press was Higgins was holding someone hostage in the house. Kelly said he didn't believe Higgins was holding his mother hostage, but she did happen to be in the house at the time of the incident. Higgins later released her.
"I think sometimes things get blown out, but I think she was just there. ... he released her, but she really couldn't walk very good. So he left her in a chair by the door, and then the door flung open and then but she was sitting in a wheelchair-type thing," Kelly said.
At this time it hasn't been released who shot Higgins and if criminal charges will be filed against Higgins.
