On Christmas Day, three boys from Yale were injured in an ATV four-wheeler collision that resulted in one death, the collision occurred 1.9 miles north of Quay.
The ATV was southbound on County Road, when it struck a pothole and went into a broad slide. It then traveled approximately 62 feet across the roadway, and began to roll. The driver and passengers were separated from the vehicle. The ATV traveled approximately 60 feet and departed the roadway right, and continued approximately 42 feet before coming to rest.
The vehicle was driven by an unnamed 15-year-old boy. The driver was transported by private vehicle to Stillwater Medical Center with head, arm, and external trunk injuries. He was treated and released.
Passenger one was a 12-year-old boy, he was transported by private vehicle to Stillwater Medical Center in Stillwater with head, arm, and external trunk injuries. Passenger one was treated and released.
Passenger two was a 13-year-old boy, he was transported by AirEvac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, admitted in critical condition with head and trunk external injuries. It was later released that the boy passed away Sunday afternoon at St. Francis Hospital.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was assisted by Cushing EMS and AirEvac Air Ambulance.
Yale Public School announced Sunday on their Facebook page that the Cafeteria will be open for the school and community to come together in this time of grief.
A donation account has been set up to help cover the cost of medical expenses. If you would like to donate, you can send a check, cashiers check or money order to P.O. Box 91, Glencoe, Oklahoma, 74032.
The funds will go into an account at First Oklahoma Bank in Glencoe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.