Yale woman charged with child abuse

Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press The Payne County Courthouse.

A Yale woman accused of stabbing her infant in August had her first court appearance this week.

Victoria Shane Matheson-Lewis, 26, Yale, has been charged with child abuse and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Judge Michael Kulling ordered a competency evaluation for Matheson-Lewis.

The state advised Judge Katherine Thomas that in order for a competency evaluation to occur, charges had to be filed against Matheson-Lewis.

Bond will not be set in this case until she has the evaluation.

Tulsa man charged with second-degree murder in court for an announcement

James Ramos, 30, Tulsa, was originally charged in Tulsa County for second-degree murder or in the alternative second-degree manslaughter.

Ramos was accused of second-degree murder stemming from the death of his girlfriend by overdose in Perkins last year.

Ramos’ co-defendant, the man accused of selling drugs to Ramos, is still being held in Tulsa County.

The Attorney General’s Office has requested a later date for a preliminary hearing for Ramos, so he can attempt to get the co-defendant to Payne County.

Ramos will appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Nov 2.

