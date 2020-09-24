A Yale woman accused of stabbing her infant in August had her first court appearance this week.
Victoria Shane Matheson-Lewis, 26, Yale, has been charged with child abuse and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Judge Michael Kulling ordered a competency evaluation for Matheson-Lewis.
The state advised Judge Katherine Thomas that in order for a competency evaluation to occur, charges had to be filed against Matheson-Lewis.
Bond will not be set in this case until she has the evaluation.
Tulsa man charged with second-degree murder in court for an announcement
James Ramos, 30, Tulsa, was originally charged in Tulsa County for second-degree murder or in the alternative second-degree manslaughter.
Ramos was accused of second-degree murder stemming from the death of his girlfriend by overdose in Perkins last year.
Ramos’ co-defendant, the man accused of selling drugs to Ramos, is still being held in Tulsa County.
The Attorney General’s Office has requested a later date for a preliminary hearing for Ramos, so he can attempt to get the co-defendant to Payne County.
Ramos will appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Nov 2.
