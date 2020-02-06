A Yale woman was flown to the hospital after a collision with a box truck this morning in eastern Payne County. Edna Acott, 48, was admitted to OU Medical in Oklahoma City with leg and arm injuries.
The driver of the box truck, Cory Hagans, 45 of Tulsa, was treated and released from Cushing Hospital. A driver in a third vehicle was involved in the collision but not injured.
The wreck took place at around 7:12 a.m. on Sate Highway 18, approximately 6.3 miles north of Cushing. According to the report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, Acott was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger southbound and drifted left of center striking a northbound 2019 Hino 238 driven by Hagans. Acott was pinned for about 15 minutes before being freed by Cushing Fire Department. The third vehicle was struck by debris from the collision.
The cause of the collision was listed as “left of center,” and the driver’s condition is still under investigation. Seat belts were in use by all occupants. Road conditions were listed as dry, and the weather as clear.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight Air Ambulance, Yale Fire and Cushing Fire responded to the wreck.
