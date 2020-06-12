Coronavirus has affected the Stillwater YMCA, but the summer camp program adjusted to the novelty circumstances and provided for Stillwater residents.
Starting Monday, the Stillwater YMCA will open its pool to Stillwater residents from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The pool will be open at this time for recreational swimming.
Residents have the option to purchase a day pass or buy a Youth Membership, which is $10 per month. The Youth Membership option will be useful for anyone planning to use the pool often.
The summer day camp participants will use the pool Tuesdays and Thursdays. Although they usually swim in the outside pool during this season, they will be using the indoor pool because it allows lifeguards and counselors to ensure social distancing.
The summer day camp program is practicing social distancing in multiple ways.
The kids attending the program now, must have their temperature checked daily, fill out a questionnaire at drop off and wear a mask throughout the day. Kids can’t attend camp with a fever of 100.4 or higher.
The program also decided to break the camps up into age groups, which are referred to as “neighborhoods.” Inside those neighborhoods are even smaller groups that consist of nine kids and one counselor, which are called “households.”
Only in households are the children allowed to remove their masks.
“Our groups are never mixed together, which is something new this year,” Jamie Overton, program director, said. “But it’s really been kind of neat to get to see the bonds that they’re making from their little groups of 1 to 9 ratio.”
The camp program had to cut their attendance rate 30 percent. Usually the camp holds 100, but only 70 are accepted this year.
Buses are arranged so that kids sit one to a seat staggered, and they have cut field trips completely for the summer. Overton said they will have kid friendly organizations, such as Mad Science, come in as something for the kids to look forward to.
“We’re disinfecting like crazy,” Overton said.
All staff members of the YMCAs across the nation must take a daily questionnaire and have their temperature checked before clocking in.
The facility usually allows children 8 and older to use the facility without a parent present, but as of June 1 they must be 12 or older to use the gym, game room or workout alone.
There are currently no active youth classes.
“We’re slowly integrating things back in operation,” the Executive Director, Shane Harland said.
Developmental swim lessons started June 1, and regular swim lessons for all members will pick back up Monday. The youth program Thunder Basketball League will begin July 6. The YMCA’s registration for the league is currently open.
Track and field will remain on hold until the fall.
