A probable cause hearing on Thursday revealed what preceded to and happened the night Kevin Etherington was arrested for child pornography possession.
Whether Etherington, the 52-year-old former first assistant district attorney of Payne and Logan counties, was aware of the materials found on his Google Drive or not remains to be determined in court as his attorneys argue he was hacked.
Agent Nicholas Rizzi detailed the following timeline under oath:
Part I: Investigation
Google became aware of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) associated with Etherington’s account on July 26 and notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center forwarded 14 cybertips to OSBI on Sep. 1, which subsequently served a search warrant to Google so agents could review Etherington’s entire drive.
OSBI found 153 “easily identifiable” CSAM on the drive, and the same IP address Rizzi traced back to Etherington uploaded all of the files. Rizzi said there were files named “7-year-old,” “8-year-old” and “CP”, and CSAM was scattered among his ordinary photos of family and friends.
There were other non-pornographic files that were relevant to the investigation, as well, Rizzi said.
“There was at least two folders titled ‘Creep’ and ‘Creeps’, and they contained what appeared to be voyeuristic-type pictures taken of girls out in public,” Rizzi said. “I noticed and recognized in a couple of the pictures … that were taken from within the apartment complex where Mr. Etherington lived and where we served his search warrant.”
Among the clandestine photos were young cheerleaders, tennis players and girls in bikinis at the apartment pool, Rizzi said.
“The focus of those pictures was of either the buttocks or the genitals of the children,” Rizzi said. “Although it may not be illegal, it still shows a sexual interest in children.”
Part II: Arrest and interview
OSBI obtained an arrest warrant on Nov. 28 and followed Etherington from work.
Rizzi said he was told Etherington carries a gun, so the safest thing to do was approach him before he got inside. Agents placed him under arrest as he exited his vehicle.
Rizzi and Agent Robert Williams conducted an interview with Etherington while other agents searched the apartment for electronic devices with CSAM. The interview was played to the Court.
Etherington said he didn’t know anything about the cybertip, and Google disabled his account in July for a violation of community standards. He said no one else had access to his computer, but his attorneys would later claim multiple unknown individuals did.
“Not that I know of,” Etherington said when Rizzi asked him if he had child pornography. “I’ve had that account for 11 years, and there has been a lot of pornography on there but … I don’t download child porn.”
Etherington did not deny that there could have been CSAM on his computer, but he said it could have come from a number of sources.
Rizzi disagreed.
“You know how this works. That s--- doesn’t just pop up,” Rizzi said. “Your Google account is full of underage kids.”
Etherington then theorized the CSAM could have been uploaded to his account because of his work’s U drive, which provides faculty with a central file storage. He said he has cycled through multiple computers at work, so he blindly uploaded files to his Google Drive to retain them across devices.
“Rather than sift through all that bulls---, I just copy the whole thing. It may be 100 files,” Etherington said. “If I didn’t check that something was on (the U drive), and we have (a file) at work that has child pornography on it then that would be on there.”
Rizzi said that is not the proper way to handle evidence, and OSBI didn’t find any work-related photos on the Google Drive.
Furthermore, he said an experienced prosecutor such as Etherington would not accept “I don’t know” as an explanation.
Then, Etherington was asked about the clandestine photos.
“I’m not saying that I don’t see anything wrong with it. I’m saying it’s not child pornography,” Etherington said. “That’s a fetish, bro.”
The interview led to Judge Emily Mueller charging Etherington with a Peeping Tom felony at the end of the hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.