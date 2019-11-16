For the past two years, the News Press has been interviewing a cross-section of people in the Stillwater area to get their perspectives on major issues for Pulse of the Voters, a quarterly project of Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc. In this installment, we spoke with college students in their early 20s about the issues that are important to them and how they see the political process.
Megan Hayes, 23, said she is fed up with the back-and-forth partisan bickering she sees between Republicans and Democrats.
“It’s just throwing insults,” she said. “It’s all unnecessary stuff.”
Hayes says she registered as an Independent because she agrees with each of the major parties on different things and doesn’t want to be labeled based on her party affiliation.
“If I register as a Republican, I’m a bigot and a racist,” she said. “If I register as a Democrat, I’m a snowflake and I hate guns. It seems like people have trouble looking beyond the political party.”
Like most of the students we interviewed, Hayes voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but she says she wouldn’t do it again.
Her vote was really more of a vote against Hillary Clinton than for Trump, who she viewed as being the “lesser of two evils.” She says if she had to choose between Trump and Clinton again she probably just wouldn’t vote.
Dylan Gilbert, 20, says he voted for Trump in 2016 and still feels he made the right decision based on the path he sees the Democrats headed down. He believes that path leads further from the principles on which the U.S. was founded.
Ryan Nash, 21, voted for Marco Rubio in the primary – based, he says on a combination of policy and emotion – but switched to Trump in the general election because he saw him as the better option.
The students differed in their stances on hot-button issues like gun control but most of them indicated that no single issue would be enough to get their vote.
Nash said he wants tests in place to make people safer but would view a candidate who
favors more gun regulation less favorably.
Gilbert took a stronger stance, saying that a candidate’s position on Second Amendment issues is very important to him.
“I want a president that supports the 2nd Amendment. As a citizen of the United States we have the right to protect ourselves against threats including our government,” Gilbert said.
Hayes says she thinks there need to be stronger policies and tests before someone can buy or carry a gun but she’s not in favor of an outright ban. It’s not a topic that would swing her vote.
Jordan Perkins, 21, also said it’s not his most important issue.
Climate change was a higher priority for Hayes and Perkins, who see it as something our country must address.
“My take on climate change is that it’s becoming a major issue in the world,” Hayes said. “If we don't start taking action towards climate change there are a lot of repercussion coming our way.”
Gilbert and Nash both said climate change is an issue that doesn’t really affect how they vote and they don’t see it as a priority for the U.S.
“Personally, climate change does not affect my vote too much. I don't think that the major problem involves the U.S.,” Nash said. “Many other countries around the world are the cause of a lot of the pollution and the main issues involving the environment because of the lack of regulations on production and industry.”
Nash and Perkins both agree with Trump’s “America First” policy that limits involvement in the affairs of other nations.
Although Nash respects the impulse to help others from a moral standpoint, he says he would rather focus on the issues in our country before rushing into others.
Perkins also says the U.S. has its own issues to deal with.
“We need to stop constantly getting in other people’s business,” he said. “Not everything requires the United States to fix. We have plenty of problems within our own communities that need to be taken care of before we can be a big help to other nations.”
The students were split on how much impact they think the impeachment process will have on Trump’s chances for re-election in 2020.
Gilbert says he doesn’t think it will have much because Trump still has enough supporters and the economy is strong.
Hayes also thinks it may not have much impact, but only because people don’t understand what is happening or why it’s happening.
“… people are ignorant about the impeachment process as well as the presidential race in its entirety,” she said.
Both Perkins and Nash think whether or not he is actually impeached, the impeachment process will affect Trump’s chances of re-election.
Nash blames the media, which he believes was looking for an issue and “latched on” to the questions being examined in the impeachment inquiry.
Perkins hopes it will ultimately have a positive effect on the political landscape.
“People are now more involved in politics because of the impeachment inquiry put in place,” he said. “Hopefully people will become more informed about the presidential race.”
Most of the students said they could vote for a candidate they didn’t personally like as long as they agreed with the candidate’s policies in areas like the economy.
“I’m voting for Donald Trump; that should say enough,” Gilbert said. “I agree with Trump’s policy therefore I overlook his immaturity while dealing with other individuals for the better of the country.”
But Hayes says she has come to believe the U.S. needs to be led by someone who can be a strong role model for its citizens and someone other nations can respect.
She finds it demeaning that a man who is the face of our nation is getting into fights on Twitter with celebrities, doing and saying things that would get a teacher fired.
In spite of her family’s support for Trump, she says she can’t.
Immigration was the issue where he finally alienated her because she sees his policies as “heartless.”
“I just can’t get on board with that,” she said. “It outweighed anything else he did or said. It seems like the entire thing his presidency is built around. I just don’t think that’s what America ever was.”
Hayes is disenchanted with partisan politics in general.
She wishes candidates would just talk about the issues and their stances, instead of running as a party representative. It seems like each side cares more about winning than about doing what is best for the country, she said.
Non-partisan races would enable people to really look at what each candidate stands for, instead of a party label, she believes.
Hayes says she knows people who would never consider voting for someone from the opposite party but she wishes everyone could put their judgments and prejudices aside.
She says a lot of young people she knows still believe what their parents tell them and vote accordingly. But she also cites social media and a general unwillingness to listen to things you don’t agree with as factors that contribute to the toxic political environment.
Hayes says she knows first-hand how uncomfortable it can be to change your views on things because her own views have changed since she came to college.
She isn’t alone in her frustration with the two major political parties, she said.
“I see a lot of my friends frustrated with the two-party system and the division and hatred it creates between people who have no reason to hate each other beyond the political party they’re affiliated with,” Hayes said. “We are all one country. We all don’t have to choose a side. We all want the country to do well.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.