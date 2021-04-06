Richmond Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Brenda Zacharias has been selected as the Stillwater Public Schools District Teacher of the Year.
A Stillwater High School graduate, Zacharias is in her 22nd year of teaching at Richmond. In addition to her current site, she also spent four years teaching for the district at Sangre Ridge Elementary School.
“Mrs. Zacharias has a unique ability to meet each student where they are and help them grow beyond what they could ever imagine in fifth grade," Richmond Principal Kendra Rider said. “She builds positive relationships with students and their families and makes a lasting impact on every student she teaches.”
The district announced the Teacher of the Year during a districtwide virtual ceremony on April 6, but Superintendent Marc Moore arrived in person to deliver the news.
“Mrs. Zacharias is a special kind of teacher – one who not only teaches the material well, but has great passion for her students’ success” Moore said. “She’s an outstanding example of the quality teaching occurring across the district, and is very deserving of this designation.”
Zacharias was selected from three finalists for the honor by a group of her peers. Other finalists were Skyline Elementary second-grade teacher Danielle Beavin and Stillwater Junior High School special education teacher Marsha Nash.
“The value this community places on education, draws exceptional educators to Stillwater. That community support allows the district to continue to be graced by the presence of so many talented, dedicated teachers.” Moore said.
Other SPS school site Teachers of the Year are: Marill Myers at Highland Park, Jody Sallaska at Sangre Ridge, Michelle Schaecher at Will Rogers, Rebecca Palmatary at Westwood, Allison Taylor at Stillwater Middle School, Jody Webber at Stillwater High School, and Chad Hutcherson at Lincoln Academy.
Zacharias will go on to compete with teachers from across the state for the honor of being Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
