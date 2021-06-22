A Las Vegas man was admitted in poor condition to OU Medical Center following a collision one mile east of Stillwater early Monday morning.
Marquise J. McKinney, 26, was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang northbound on Fairgrounds Road when he departed the roadway to the left and struck a concrete culvert.
The vehicle flipped end over one time, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said.
McKinney was ejected an unknown distance from his vehicle.
He was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical and then transported to OU Medical with trunk internal injuries.
The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The cause of the collision and condition of McKinney prior to the collision are both under investigation.
OHP was assisted by Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Fire Department, and LifeNet.
McKinney spoke to a News Press reporter after surgery Tuesday, and said he was doing fine.
