U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $48.7 million to support six projects in Oklahoma from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. This year’s total allocations nationwide include more than $2.2 billion thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the program to help meet the strong demand to help projects get moving across the country.
“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”
Projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity. Within these areas, the Department considered how projects will improve accessibility for all travelers, bolster supply chain efficiency, and support racial equity and economic growth – especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty.
In Oklahoma, the following projects will benefit from RAISE awards:
• Thlopthlocco Tribal Town Interior Roads, Housing Roads, and Walkways – The Thlopthlocco Tribal Town will receive $4 million to fund construction for interior and housing roads and walkways within the Thlopthlocco Tribal Town Headquarters and Service Centers. The project will improve stormwater drainage and increase accessibility for residents in nearby low-income elderly housing to services and a new general store. The project also seeks to incorporate innovative technologies and designs such as solar lights and broadband along the transportation corridor.
• Reconnecting Neighborhoods in West Tulsa: The W. 51st Street Extension Project – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive $10 million to reconstruct approximately 1 mile of W. 51st Street, including a connection under US-75. The project will include a sidewalk along the entire length, a new pedestrian bridge over the TSU Railroad, and a new connection to the Arkansas River Trail. The project will also include construction of two bridges on US-75 and two US-75 ramp bridges over W. 51st Street. The project will help reconnect and revitalize a community that was divided and negatively impacted by the creation of US-75. The project will provide greater pedestrian accessibility and increase affordable transportation choices throughout the West Tulsa community. The project demonstrates an important partnership between the Oklahoma State DOT, City of Tulsa, FHWA, Indian Nations Council of Governments, Tulsa County, and it includes a robust community involvement plan – helping to ensure that the community will see tangible benefits from this critical project.
• Southwest Oklahoma Regional Multimodal Transportation Plan – The South Western Oklahoma Development Authority will receive $1.5 million for this planning project to develop a long-range regional transportation plan that prioritizes multimodal transportation and transit projects. The project will increase transportation options, particularly for non-motorized travelers, which will improve access to jobs, essential services, and recreational activities for this rural community. The project also prioritizes collaboration with local municipalities, business owners, tribal governments and other stakeholders, which encourages community involvement.
• Complete Street Project to Enhance Equity and Safety – The City of Wagoner will receive $7 million to construct a multi-use path, a new reinforced concrete box culvert, build a sidewalk, street curbs and a side path, and build a trail underpass crossing of US-69. The project will reduce crashes and injuries by separating motorized and non-motorized modes of transportation. The project will help reduce flooding and congestion and improve travel time by reducing road closures due to flooding. The roadway improvements will help increase the life of the roadway by moving the water away from the road. The project will also improve the road to meet ADA standards making access to essential services easier and reducing automobile dependence for all.
• SH-37 BNSF Grade Separation and Multimodal Improvements – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive $10 million to facilitate grade separation from SH-37 and a BNSF freight rail crossing, as well as support construction of multimodal bridge and multiuse paths. By decreasing idling at the at-grade crossing, the project will decrease travel times and improve multimodal freight mobility, helping speed up supply chain movement and ultimately lower the cost of goods. This project will improve safety and reduce accidents by separating train traffic from motorized and non-motorized travelers. The project will also remove an at-grade crossing, an existing barrier to travel into the city of Moore, to increase access to essential destinations. The project also includes robust public engagement efforts and represents a public-private partnership between the City of Moore, ODOT, and BNSF.
• Tulsa-Jenks Multi-Modal Safety Project – The Indian Nations Council of Governments will receive $16.2 million to provide a multimodal trail system that separates bicycles and pedestrians from motorized traffic along the east and west banks of the Arkansas River. The project will complete sidewalk gaps and improve signals at intersections. The project will improve safety by separating non-motorized and motorized traffic. The project includes several sustainable practices such as low-impact development to protect water resources, implementation of EV charging stations at four project area locations, and land buffer along the river to reduce erosion. The project will increase accessibility and remove transportation barriers in the current, inadequate pedestrian infrastructure. The project will create a viable active transportation network throughout the region and connect residents to jobs in the trail area.
2022 RAISE grants are for planning and capital investments that support roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, or intermodal transportation.
50% of funding is designated for projects in rural areas, and 50% of the funding is designated for projects in urban areas.
Nearly two-thirds of projects are located in areas of persistent poverty or historically disadvantaged communities.
The largest grant award is $25 million. Per statute, no more than $341.25 million could be awarded to a single state in this round of funding.
Among this year’s selected projects, 11 included a local hire provision.
Several projects include workforce development aspects including four projects that have project labor agreements, eight projects that have registered apprenticeship programs and an additional eight projects with other workforce development provisions.
The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure funding for projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive grant programs. Later this year, the Biden-Harris Administration will announce recipients of the first-ever National Infrastructure Project Assistance program, as well as the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program and the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.