At the request of Sheriff Joe Harper, the Payne County Budget Board approved raising the pay of sergeants in the sheriff’s department from 71% of the sheriff’s salary to 75%. Harper indicated that promotions of deputies to sergeants was causing the officers to take a pay cut. He advised the board that he had sufficient funds in his department to pay for the increase in salaries.
The budget board also approved transferring $5,000 from the County contingent unrestricted fund to the Payne County Flood Plain Board. According to chairman Chris Reding, the board had exceeded its budget and needed the transferred funds to make payroll for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
The Budget Board is comprised of elected county officials and makes policy and personnel decisions for Payne County.
