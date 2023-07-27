The Moore Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Impact Network presents its third annual Girl Boss Luncheon: A panel of successful and impactful businesswomen leaders and pacesetters in the Moore business community and beyond.
This year’s luncheon is themed “Retail Therapy” and will feature three local women business owners. The luncheon is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Moore Norman Technology Center, South Penn campus, at 13301 S. Penn in Oklahoma City.
The three-woman panel consists of Jenny Campbell, owner of Showplace Market at 2001 S Broadway in Moore; Mackenzie Jewell, owner of HTeaO Oklahoma City Southwest at 11701 S Western in Oklahoma City; and Brittany Cramer, owner of Crockstar Dinner Club at 12301 S Western in Oklahoma City. The panel will be moderated by Brianna Wall, manager of marketing & member relations with Oklahoma Electric Cooperative.
The cost of the luncheon is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Receive early bird pricing of $5 off before Friday, Aug. 4. Tables of eight are also available at $225 for members and $275 for nonmembers. To register for the event and for more information, please visitbit.ly/2023GIRLBOSSLUNCH.
WIN’s 2023 community partner is The Virtue Center. If you would like to make a monetary donation, you may do so by contacting the Moore Chamber at 405-794-3400 or info@moorechamber.com.
About the Panelists
Jenny Campbell, Showplace Market
Jenny Campbell is the owner of Showplace Market, which she started in Moore in 2010 and has grown to more than 100 vendors in 16,000 square feet of retail therapy. She started Showplace Market out of a dream to help small businesses sell a product without having the overhead of a brick-and-mortar store. Some of the Showplace Market’s vendors have moved onto opening their own stores that are thriving. Some have even started wholesaling nationally at the regional buyer’s market.
Showplace Market offers a wide variety of items and there truly is something for everyone in the store. Campbell screens all the vendors carefully for uniqueness and quality to ensure her customers are getting the very best.
Campbell is a lifelong resident of Moore where she is married and raising her family.
Brittany Cramer, Crockstar Dinner Club
Brittany Cramer is the owner and creator of Crockstar Dinner Club. It all started seven years ago in a home kitchen as a way to help busy families. It then evolved into a monthly meal plan to bring families back to the dinner table. Crockstar now has four locations and multiple satellite boutiques throughout Oklahoma.
Cramer and her husband Jonathan have been married for 14 years and together they have four children. Her family is everything to her and being a BUSY mom to her children who are all in multiple activities, is one of the main reasons why Crockstar was created… To help busy families at dinnertime.
Cramer is creative, dedicated and generous. One of her passions is to give back to the community where it all began and she does so every year by supporting multiple school districts, other small businesses and several other organizations around the metro. She has a magnetic and energetic personality and is always brainstorming the next move… Cramer is the definition of a GIRL BOSS!
Mackenzie Jewell, HTeaO Oklahoma City Southwest
Mackenzie Jewell, along with her husband Coty, are local franchise owners of HTeaO, based in Amarillo, Texas. HTeaO currently has 6 locations open in Oklahoma, with several stores in development and construction phases.
Jewell grew up in Amarillo but moved to Oklahoma in 2015. She wanted to bring a piece of her home with her, and HTeaO was the perfect opportunity. Jewell resides in Norman with her husband and three children. When she is not working on HTeaO projects, she enjoys cooking, gardening and traveling.
MODERATOR
Brianna Wall, Manager of Marketing & Member Relations, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative
Brianna Wall, chair-elect for the Moore Chamber of Commerce, serves as Manager of Marketing & Member Relations at Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, where she has worked since 2006. She leads a team of incredibly driven, creative employees whose work is nationally recognized in the electric co-op industry.
Wall graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2009 with a Master of Human Relations and spent eight years as OEC’s editor and creative director. A proud member of the Moore community since 2011, Wall is a graduate of Leadership Moore Class XX and a member of the Norman Regional Health Foundation board of directors and the Moore Public Schools Foundation board of directors, where she currently serves as immediate past president. Wall has co-chaired the Leadership Moore program since 2018 and is an ambassador for the community’s small, locally owned businesses.
She and her husband of 12 years, Corey, live in Moore with their 7-year-old redheaded son, Bryson, and love to explore new places across America.
Newly formed in 2020, Women’s Impact Network was created by the Moore Chamber of Commerce to bring the businesswomen of Moore and the surrounding areas together for strength, support, and camaraderie in both business and life. WIN does this through events, programs, and volunteer opportunities throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.