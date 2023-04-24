One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday at Rose State College in Midwest City, police said.
The college tweeted it was experiencing an active shooter situation on campus at 12:36 p.m. and told its students to shelter in place.
All buildings were cleared as of 1:37 p.m., and all classes and activities were cancelled for Monday.
Police Chief Sid Porter said a domestic dispute between two males escalated to a shooting near the Humanities and Administration Building. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
